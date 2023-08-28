Man charged with arson in fire that damaged downtown Anchorage home

Aug. 28—Police say a downtown Anchorage fire Sunday afternoon that seriously damaged a home was intentionally set.

A 35-year-old man contacted near the fire, carrying a pipe, has been charged with arson, the Anchorage Police Department said in an update Monday.

The man did not live at the home, which was apparently unoccupied due to ongoing renovations, police said. There were no injuries, authorities said. The home was badly damaged, especially in back, where a large section was charred. An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

The fire at 810 W. Eighth Ave. was reported around 3:30 p.m. and sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky. The building sits between Skinny Raven Sports and a branch of Credit Union One. Anchorage police officers and firefighters responded.

Police said they located the man about a block from the fire after a witness described seeing someone matching his description walking away from the building.

The man was holding a 6-foot metal pipe and refused to put it down when contacted, police said. "Once backup units arrived, the first officer was able to take the pipe away" from the man, the update said. He was handcuffed after he "fell to the ground and became compliant," it said.

The man was brought to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning and charged with second-degree arson, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, police said. He remained in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex on Monday.