Man charged with arson after fire at Memphis church, officials say

A man is charged with arson after a fire at a Memphis church.

The fire happened in May at Elliston Baptist Church in the 4100 block of Elliston Road.

During an investigation, investigators with the Memphis Fire Department developed a potential person of interest that goes by “Johnny,” a release said.

Now, a man named Jonathan “Johnny” Alvarado Garay, 32, is charged with Arson in connection with the fire, MFD said.

No further details were released.

