Man charged with arson after Harrison Township fire

A Natrona Heights man is charged with arson after a fire in Harrison Township on Saturday.

Police said Eric Knabenshue, 35, is accused of setting a fire in the basement of a home along Spruce Street.

A woman and her 13-year-old child were home at the time. Police said Knabenshue started the fire after an argument at 12:30 a.m.

The flames were put out quickly. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Knabenshue is also accused of sending threatening texts to a neighbor after the fire.

He is charged with arson, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, terroristic threats and simple assault.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

