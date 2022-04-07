Man charged with arson that led to the death of a 70-year-old Blue Springs woman

A man has been charged with arson following an investigation into a Blue Springs fire, which left a 70-year-old woman dead.

Anthony D. Jordan, 48, is accused of starting an apartment fire that led to the death of a 70-year-old woman living next door. He was charged with arson in the first degree at Jackson County Circuit Court.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District responded to calls of a fire at 2:40 a.m. on Monday in a building at the 700 block of Southwest 36th Street Terrace, according to court documents.

A 70-year-old woman occupying one of the two apartments in the building suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Chip Portz, a spokesman for the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

The woman died in the hospital on Wednesday.

An ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire turned into a potential criminal investigation, Portz said.

Investigators believe that the fire was intentionally set by Jordan, who lived in the neighboring apartment, said Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man allegedly told police that he had poured lighter fluid onto clothing in the basement, which started the fire, because he was drunk and angry with his ex-girlfriend, court documents said.

A Jackson County judge set his bond at $50,000 on Thursday.