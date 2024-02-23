Man charged with arson in Lowndes fire

Feb. 22—VALDOSTA — A Wednesday night fire in Lowndes County led to an arson arrest.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and Lowndes County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a residential fire at 5337 Vann Road, a statement from the sheriff's office said.

Deputies learned the home had been deliberately set on fire; several witnesses in the home confirmed this, the statement said.

A suspect used alcohol to set the fire, igniting clothing and causing major damage to the home. No injuries were reported.

The suspect — identified as a 53-year-old man — was charged with felony arson in the first degree, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of an officer, the sheriff's office said.

