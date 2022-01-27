Man charged with arson in Monticello area fire that led to death of William Steinberg

THOMPSON – A man was arrested for allegedly starting the fire which killed a Forestburgh firefighter on Jan. 15.

Mohammed Islam, 32, was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree arson, both felonies, after a police investigation determined he broke into a home located at 65 Rock Ridge Drive in the town of Thompson and intentionally started a fire in a dresser drawer, according to the felony complaint filed in Thompson Town Court.

Islam is accused of using paper and wood from a dresser to start a fire inside the dresser drawer in the home around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. Sullivan County officials had said it was an unoccupied summer home.

William “Billy” J. Steinberg

The fire destroyed the home and led to responding firefighter William “Billy” Steinberg’s death.

Forestburgh: Firefighter remembered for warm smile, love for town

Port Jervis: Woman accused of setting home on fire with intent to kill occupants

Forestburgh: Firefighter William Steinberg gets hero's sendoff

While at the scene of the fire, Steinberg collapsed and was rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills, where he was pronounced dead as a result of a heart attack, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

The casket of Assistant Chief William Steinberg rests on a Forestburgh antique fire engine in Monticello.

He was 37.

Islam was arraigned in Mamakating Town Court before Judge Terrence Mullen and is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on $100,000 bail and $200,000 bond, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Steven Nevel.

Islam had previously been arrested and charged with arson and burglary for two recent Thompson fires, according to court documents.

On Jan. 10, Islam was arrested after allegedly breaking into 419 Thompson Road and setting leaves and furniture on fire, and he was arrested again on Jan. 13 when he allegedly used matches found inside the home to light leaves and furniture on fire, court documents said.

Forestburgh Fire Chief Zachary Petrowsky said he and others at the department are frustrated by the fact that Islam was not in jail after being charged with arson for allegedly setting two previous fires in the area.

Story continues

"If he wasn't out, the fire will never start and Bill probably would have still been here with the team," he said, adding, "We're taking it day by day. It's still tough. . . I wish he was still around. He is a good guy."

Firefighters march down Broadway for the funeral procession of Assistant Chief William Steinberg in Monticello, NY, on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Islam is being represented by the Sullivan Legal Aid Panel in Monticello, according to Executive Director Tim Havas.

According to Havas, Islam's lawyers are currently in the process of getting information about Islam and the case from the Sullivan County District Attorney's office. Once Islam's lawyers are fully educated on the case, Havas said, they will move forward in defending Islam.

It was not immediately clear where Islam lives. The Sullivan County District Attorney's Office could not immediately be reached for more information.

Steinberg's funeral was held on Jan. 22 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Monticello. Prior to the service, a large crowd of first responders memorialized Steinberg's time with the fire department.

enolan@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Investigation of Forestburgh firefighter's death leads to arson arrest