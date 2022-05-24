Man charged with arson and mutilating corpse in rural Waupaca County house fire

TOWN OF HARRISON – A 24-year-old man faces charges in Waupaca County of arson and mutilating a corpse in connection to an April 27 house fire in the Town of Harrison.

Steven D. Eggert made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Waupaca County Circuit Court. Eggert also faces two charges of armed burglary, one charge of straw purchasing of a firearm, 10 charges of possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony and one charge of recklessly endangering safety.

The victim has not been publicly identified, the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office said.

The following information comes from a criminal complaint:

Around 2:18 a.m. April 27, the Iola Rural Fire Department and Waupaca County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call from a passerby for a house fire in rural Waupaca County, at N11557 County Highway P in the Town of Harrison.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the home engulfed in flames, with the roof and one wall collapsed. Within 20 minutes, all four walls of the home had collapsed. The entire structure later collapsed into the basement foundation and burned until little was left of the house.

Investigators located a body in the remains of the house.

Two witnesses contacted the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office April 28 and reported that they had been with Eggert the day before the fire, on April 26. Both witnesses and Eggert went to the Wood County Rifle Range, using one of two guns that one of witnesses had sold to Eggert about seven or eight months prior. That witness said they did not believe Eggert was convicted of a felony.

The witness said Eggert was at their house in the evening and left around 10:30 or 11 p.m. The witness said Eggert had discussed a property near the Rosholt area he had used for hunting but did not get a call back from the landowner. Eggert wanted to retrieve trail cameras from the property, the witness said.

Shortly before midnight, the witness received a call from Eggert and said he seemed "panicked." The other witness listened in on the call.

On the phone, Eggert said he went to "the guy's" house to check the trail cameras. He saw a car parked outside the house and a light on in the dining room, and said he found the property owner dead in the kitchen.

Eggert told the witness he did not know what happened, but saw a bruise on the deceased man's hand, a bruise on his forehead and blood by his mouth.

The witness told Eggert that he needed to report finding the man dead at the home. Eggert said he was concerned law enforcement would think he killed the man, and also was worried about an outstanding warrant.

Eggert told the witness he would call another friend to "take care of it," the criminal complaint said. The phone call disconnected, and during a second call around 11:58 p.m., Eggert named a friend who he was going to have report the death and told the witness he believed the man had probably been dead about two days. The phone call ended when Eggert said he "needed to figure some s--t out."

The following morning, at around 8:48 a.m., the witness spoke with Eggert on the phone again. Eggert told the witness he "took care of it," and said he thought the man died of a heart attack. On the phone, Eggert said he did not want police to know that he had been at the house, and said he hid his tracks. When the witness jokingly asked, "What did you do, burn down the house?" Eggert said, "Well, actually yeah," the witness told law enforcement.

Later that day, the witness and Eggert met up, and Eggert showed the witness an old revolver he had in his car, and said it was a gift from his grandfather.

The witness said Eggert said he made the fire look accidental by lighting a cigarette or cigar by the man's smoking "spot," to make it appear that they had left their cigarette or cigar out, walked into the kitchen and had a heart attack.

On April 29, investigators identified Eggert and found that he was previously convicted of a felony in 2017 for fleeing an officer while operating a vehicle and had an outstanding felony warrant for stealing a vehicle in 2020.

In an interview with investigators that day, Eggert admitted to using his phone to take a photo of the deceased man, to making phone calls to the witness and to taking five or six guns from the home. Eggert also said that he smoked a joint and discarded it on papers by a table by a mattress in the living room, and stated that the fire was a result of his actions.

Eggert told police he thought about putting out the fire after starting it, and went to get water, but "the water was not coming out fast enough" and by the time he returned to the living room, the fire was "pretty bad" and he decided to leave it. He then told police, “I guess we will say that you know what, I purposely did it."

A third witness, the individual who Eggert said he was going to contact to report the fire in Eggert's place, told police he had introduced Steve and deceased man "a while ago," and Steve would go and hunt on the man's property. The third witness told police Eggert had asked if he had been in contact with the deceased man, because Eggert felt that he was ignoring him.The witness told police he received a text from Eggert around 11:30 p.m. April 16 saying he was on his way to the man's house, and then another text later saying that Eggert could not stop because his grandma fell, which he thought was odd because he recalled Eggert's grandmother died about a year earlier.

A search warrant executed at Eggert's car and his father's home found that Eggert possessed 10 firearms in Waupaca County.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Man charged with arson, mutilating corpse in Waupaca County house fire