Man charged with arson after potentially explosive situation at a Broward grocery store

Detectives in Broward County have arrested and charged a man with second-degree arson after they found a potentially explosive situation outside a Bravo supermarket.

According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit and court records, Alexis Camacho was arrested Tuesday, his 37th birthday, and accused of trying to set fire to the grocery store at 4809 N. Dixie Hwy. in Deerfield Beach.

According to sheriff’s detectives, Camacho, whose court records indicate a Pembroke Pines address, set several wooden pallets on fire behind the Bravo Super Markets store just before 2 a.m.Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to several calls about a structure fire. When deputies and fire crews arrived at the rear of the Bravo store, they saw that the burning pallets were next to two large propane tanks. The fire had already started to burn the grocery store, damaging its exterior.

Florida’s Fire Marshal called the fire “arson,” and according to deputies, Camacho “manipulated the propane tank to emit gas vapor, which, if ignited, would’ve caused a massive explosion.”

Other retailers near the Bravo include a Family Dollar store.

Though Bravo closes to customers at 10 p.m., its stores, including the Deerfield Beach location, are often staffed with some employees during overnight hours who perform various jobs inside, according to the report. The fire was doused and there were no injuries reported.

Investigators searched the area and “through investigative methods” were able to identify Camacho as the suspect. He was quickly found and arrested, detectives said.

Camacho was taken to BSO Main Jail. As of Friday afternoon, he was still being held on one count of arson in the second degree and has a bail of $50,000.

Court records show Camacho has had several run-ins with law enforcement, including a misdemeanor charge for misusing the 911 emergency system in Deerfield Beach in 2018.