Man charged with arson in Richmond house blaze that injured firefighter

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man has been accused of setting a vacant house in Richmond on fire, resulting in a city firefighter suffering a broken ankle.

Mark Allen Eisenburg, 40, most recently of Connersville, is charged in Wayne Circuit Court with arson resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

In an affidavit, Richmond police said Eisenburg in January had been staying with a woman, who was also homeless, in a vacant house in the 400 block of North 15th Street in Richmond.

The woman told investigators after she asked Eisenburg to leave, in part because he was "making her feel uncomfortable," the house — described as "boarded up and vacant" — was damaged by a Jan. 14 fire that started on its front porch.

Investigators found evidence at the scene to suggest the fire had been set.

While battling the blaze, a Richmond Fire Department lieutenant suffered a broken ankle that was expected to keep him off work for as long as six months, according to court documents.

The homeless woman told police when she encountered Eisenburg at a local food pantry, he made a remark about a fire. She later learned of the blaze at the house where they had been staying.

Eisenburg at first denied playing any role in the fire, but on Jan. 28, while at Reid Hospital he reportedly admitted to officers that he had set the blaze.

The arson charge was filed against Eisenburg on March 17, and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

However, he was being held this week in the Fayette County jail in Connersville. In two cases pending in that county's court system, Eisenburg faces a total of three charges, including intimidation and harassment.

When returned to Richmond to face the arson charge, he will be held under a $50,000 cash bond.

According to court records, Eisenburg has been convicted of crimes including sexual battery, failure to register as a sex offender and dealing in a controlled substance.

