Man charged with arson after small fire at New Mexico School for Arts

Nov. 25—A Santa Fe man was charged with arson after he was accused of setting a fire last week outside the New Mexico School for the Arts in the the Santa Fe Railyard.

Santa Fe police received a call Nov. 15 from a construction worker who said he had seen a man, later identified as 57-year-old Patrick Linton, light a fire in the landscaping in front of the school on Montezuma Avenue, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Workers also saw Linton light a fire inside a HVAC unit after ripping out its electrical wiring, the complaint said.

Linton was burned by the fire in the HVAC unit and taken to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and questioned by officers.

He told police he did not start the fires and had been "jumped" by one of the construction workers, the complaint said. Investigators noted he suffered a burn on his face, smelled of smoke and his hands were covered in black char.

Linton was charged with arson and criminal damage to property.