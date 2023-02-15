Man charged with arson after Tuesday fire in Mableton

Feb. 15—A Douglasville man has been arrested and charged with arson, accused by authorities of starting a fire in Mableton Tuesday.

Sebastian Perez, 25, was charged with first degree arson, a felony, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the 1300 block of Old Powder Springs Road shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Cobb Fire said.

Perez is being held at the Cobb County jail. He is ineligible for bond.