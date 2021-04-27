Man charged in assault

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Apr. 27—GRAYSON — A Grayson man was picked up early Monday in connection with a mid-April domestic assault.

Grayson Police Chief Travis Steele confirmed 40-year-old Joseph Wiggs was wanted on charges stemming from an April 12 domestic incident in which he was accused of choking a woman.

Steele said officers picked him up Monday.

Wiggs has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree strangulation. Carter County Detention Center records show he is being held without bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

