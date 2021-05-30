Man charged with assault after alleged machete attack in Norwood

May 30—NORWOOD — A 20-year-old was charged with assault and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, after he allegedly attacked several people with a machete and injured at least two of them, one of whom police say was seriously injured with a gash to his head.

Norwood police charged Gabriel A. Vasquez, also known as Gabriel A. Vela-Vasquez, with felony counts of first-degree and second-degree assault, and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police later charged Xavier A. Orologio, 18, with third-degree assault for an alleged altercation with another man at the residence prior to the attack.

He was also charged with a felony count of second-degree attempted assault for an alleged incident with the same man on May 14.

Police said they were called to a residence at 53 Park St. on Friday for a report of a domestic incident involving a man with a machete.

They said after attacking several people, Mr. Vasquez fled the scene before they arrived. He was located by state police and taken into custody without incident.

He was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and ordered held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. He is to answer the charges Tuesday in Potsdam Town Court.

Police said, after consulting with a judge, Mr. Orologio was released on appearance tickets for June 9 in Potsdam Town Court.

Norwood Police were assisted at the scene by Norfolk Town Police, St. Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies, state police canine trackers and state police. Potsdam Rescue responded to the scene to transport the victims.