Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting pickup with bat

Aug. 29—A man accused of attacking a pickup truck with a baseball bat earlier this month faces a felony assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court.

Jeremy Allen Higgins, 44, of no fixed address will appear in court Sept. 15 before Judge Heidi Ulbricht for his arraignment. He was released from county jail on his own recognizance, with conditions, on Aug. 23.

Kalispell Police officers arrested Higgins after allegedly finding him on the ground with a baseball near the intersection of Fourth Avenue East and Third Street East about 10:16 p.m., Aug. 19. Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a disorderly man in the neighborhood, court documents said.

The victim, also on scene, waited for authorities beside his Ford F-150. He told officers that Higgins struck the truck with the baseball bat as he drove through the intersection.

The victim stopped and exited the vehicle. Higgins, meanwhile, allegedly approached the victim and challenged him.

At that, the victim drew a handgun and told Higgins to drop the bat, according to court documents.

The victim told officers he feared for his safety as well as that of his family. Authorities noted that the truck contained his girlfriend and two children.

If convicted, Higgins could spend up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and pay a maximum fine of $50,000.

