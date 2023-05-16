Man charged with assault allegedly threw signs, hit Tim Horton's worker in face

May 16—A Springfield man was charged Tuesday in the reported assault of two Tim Horton's workers on the city's east side Monday morning.

According to Clark County Municipal Court records, Paul Campbell, 32, allegedly went to the Tim Horton's at 2000 E. Main St. to pick up a Door Dash order and became upset when an employee told him she would help him once she finished another task. He reportedly threw a wet floor sign at the ceiling, left the store and threw another sign at the employee's car and struck her in the face with keys in his hand when she went to tell him to leave.

Another employee left the store and tried to pull Campbell off of the woman, but he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking off her glasses. Both women "attempted to defend themselves by fighting back," according to court records.

Campbell drove off in a blue minivan after a male employee reportedly pulled him off the women.

One employee had a cut near her hairline and facial pain and the other had facial and stomach pain, according to court records.

According to court records, while an officer was speaking with the women, Campbell called police dispatch and said he would meet officers in the parking lot of the nearby Save A Lot, where he was taken into custody and identified as the attacker by the first victim.

Campbell told police that he threw the signs, but was struck by the first employee and attacked by two others and other customers.

Campbell is charged with second-degree felonious assault, misdemeanor assault, and was arrested on an unrelated warrant for misdemeanor theft.

Tim Horton's closed in the immediate aftermath of the incident but reopened a short time later. Campbell was listed Tuesday as being in custody at the Clark County Jail.