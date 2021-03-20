Man charged with assault after bar fight

Mar. 20—FAIRMONT — A 37-year-old Fairmont man faces one count of malicious assault after a brief investigation

Fairmont Police arrested Matthew Thomas Gilpin March 18 after interviewing the victim and the owner of College Lunch, at 718 Locust Ave., around 12:40 a.m. where the apparent assault happened.

The bar owner told FPD officer Christopher Guinup that Gilpin started a fight inside the bar with the victim who had already left the bar by the time police responded.

Officer Guinup located the victim at WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center where he went to get help for the laceration he received during the attack, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim, whose name was not disclosed, received a laceration on the left side of his face that, police said, was between two- to two-and-a-half inches long by an inch wide.

The bar owner helped police identify Gilpin by his driver's license, which he left at the bard.

"The victim stated that Mr. Gilpin started a verbal confrontation that lead to Mr. Gilpin hitting him with a glass beer bottle to the left side of his face. Mr. Gilpin fled the bar after the assault," states the criminal complaint.

The victim required seven stitches to close the laceration, police said.

