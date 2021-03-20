Man charged with assault after bar fight

Sarah Marino |, Times West Virginian, Fairmont
·2 min read

Mar. 20—FAIRMONT — A 37-year-old Fairmont man faces one count of malicious assault after a brief investigation

Fairmont Police arrested Matthew Thomas Gilpin March 18 after interviewing the victim and the owner of College Lunch, at 718 Locust Ave., around 12:40 a.m. where the apparent assault happened.

The bar owner told FPD officer Christopher Guinup that Gilpin started a fight inside the bar with the victim who had already left the bar by the time police responded.

Officer Guinup located the victim at WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center where he went to get help for the laceration he received during the attack, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim, whose name was not disclosed, received a laceration on the left side of his face that, police said, was between two- to two-and-a-half inches long by an inch wide.

The bar owner helped police identify Gilpin by his driver's license, which he left at the bard.

"The victim stated that Mr. Gilpin started a verbal confrontation that lead to Mr. Gilpin hitting him with a glass beer bottle to the left side of his face. Mr. Gilpin fled the bar after the assault," states the criminal complaint.

The victim required seven stitches to close the laceration, police said.

was charged with malicious or unlawful assault on Thursday. According to a police report, an officer responded to a call around 4 A.M. at 718 Locust Ave., otherwise known as the College Lunch.

Upon arrival the officer met with the owner of the bar who stated there was an altercation that took place there involving Matthew Gilpin of Fairmont. The owner stated that the victim of the assault had left and gone to the hospital to receive treatment.

The victim was located at WVU Fairmont Medical Center where he was evaluated and treated by medical staff for a laceration approximately two to two and a half inches long by one inch wide.

The owner of the bar identified the offender as Gilpin by his driver's license he had left at the bar. The victim also identified Gilpin by the photo on his driver's license.

According to the victim, he has no previous relationship with Gilpin before the incident. The victim stated that Gilpin started a verbal confrontation that lead to Gilpin hitting him with a glass beer bottle on the left side of his face.

Gilpin fled the bar after the assault. The victim required seven stitches to close the laceration to is face.

Reach Sarah Marino at 304-367-2549

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein Open To Filibuster Reform

    It's a major change for the California Democrat, who has long been opposed to changing the Senate procedure.

  • Glynn Lunney, NASA's 4th flight director, has died at 84

    Lunney was considered one of NASA's brightest flight controllers, bringing calm expertise to space operations.

  • New York man arrested for drawing swastika in snow outside Jewish temple

    50 year-old of Harlem charged with antisemitic aggravated harassment following arrest on return to synagogue

  • Arizona Republicans target the state's mail voting system in series of bills

    One bill would purge infrequent voters from an early voting list while others seek to add restrictions to mail ballots.

  • Lauren Boebert shares QAnon conspiracy claiming Democratic arrests and resignations

    Congresswoman’s theory would see Trump enemies brought down

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches him, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

    A woman who currently works in the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide, according to a newspaper report published Friday. Alyssa McGrath told The New York Times that Cuomo called her beautiful in Italian, referred to her and her female colleague as “mingle mamas,” asked why she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring and inquired about her divorce. "He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” Ms. McGrath told the newspaper.

  • US deploys Green Berets to defeat ISIS-linked insurgents accused of beheading children on a new front in southern Africa

    The al-Shabab insurgency in Mozambique's mineral-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused 2,000 deaths and displaced 670,000 people.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.