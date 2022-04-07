Man charged with assault and distribution of explicit images

Apr. 7—Eastern Kentucky University Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a woman and shared sexually explicit photos of her to Snapchat.

Nicholas Cade Mandel, Fallmouth, was arrested on April 5 and charged with fourth-degree assault and distributing sexually explicit images without consent.

According to a warrant from the Madison County District Court, from August 29, 2021 to November 26, 2021, Mandel committed the crimes. On March 21, EKU police met with the victim who said she was assaulted by Mandel and she had recorded it. In the alleged video, Mandel can be seen punching a bed, throwing things, hitting the victim on the head and neck, throwing her onto a bed and causing her to hit a wall. Bruises were left on her thigh, the warrant noted.

Around Nov. 26, the victim found a snapchat group on Mandel's phone where he had sent sexually explicit pictures and videos of the victim to his friends in the group without her knowledge or consent.

Text in the warrant said Mandel was interviewed on March 22, where he allegedly admitted he had sent the pictures and videos into the snapchat group without the victims consent. He claimed he had been drunk the night of the assault and could not remember what happened.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.