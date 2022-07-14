Man charged with assault on federal officer after Yosemite fight during July 4th weekend

A fight at a campground in Yosemite National Park over the Fourth of July weekend has led to a man being charged for assaulting federal officers.

In convicted, he could face nearly years in prison and $500,000 in fines, according to a news release from the Department of Justice sent Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted 23-year-old Robert Anthony Mendoza Jr. of Pico Rivera, charging him with assaulting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury and assaulting a federal officer with physical contact.

Park officials says he struck one park ranger multiple times and headbutted another during a “violent confrontation” on July 3 at Housekeeping Camp in Yosemite Valley.

According to court documents, law enforcement rangers initially responded to reports of a fight at the campground. They arrived to find Mendoza Jr. fighting with his father.

The situation escalated when Mendoza Jr. did not comply with the rangers.

“Mendoza Jr. struck one ranger numerous times, resulting in pain, swelling, and bruising to the ranger’s head, jaw and neck,” according to the news release.

Mendoza Jr. was detained but continued the assault.

“After Mendoza Jr. was finally subdued and placed in a patrol car for transport, he became violent again and slipped out of his restraints. When the rangers stopped to secure him, he began fighting with them and headbutted a second ranger.”