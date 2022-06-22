Man charged with assault after incident at motel

Jun. 21—A man was arrested on assault charges after an incident at a motel.

On June 16, officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to calls of a domestic violence dispute after a caller reported a woman was beaten in the stairwell of a motel.

According to police documents, two officers arrived on the scene and one of the officers saw Paul Allen Mitchem push a victim on the second story of the building and walk away.

Text in arrest citation said the victim recounted being grabbed by the neck and shoved against a wall multiple times. Officers noted a scratch was left on her neck. She was examined by EMS and was determined not to need further treatment.

Mitchem denied the allegations. A witness on the scene allegedly observed the assault. Mitchem was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center, where he was charged with fourth-degree assault.

Other arrests include;

—Kyren Hall, Richmond, was arrested on June 16 and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

—Shawn M. Lane, Ravenna, was arrested on June 15 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Tristan Clark, Waco, was arrested on June 15 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree burglary.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.