Man charged with assault in incident at Outback Steakhouse in Santa Fe

Apr. 23—A family out for a dinner at Outback Steakhouse is accusing a man of trying to hit them with his car, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Earlier this month, Ernest Kavanaugh Sr. was heading out for dinner with his son and granddaughter at the Outback on Cerrillos Road.

As they entered the restaurant, Kavanaugh said a man, later identified as Ruben James, was "being belligerent and cussing at him and his family" while walking out of the door, according to the complaint.

Kavanaugh got into a verbal argument with James before James allegedly said, "I'm going to get you." James then got into a car and drove directly at the family, the complaint stated.

While no one was hit, Kavanaugh said the car came 1 to 2 feet from hitting him, and he had to push his son out of the way, who later said he thought James was trying to "kill him" with the car.

Witnesses also told police they saw the family argue with a man who tried to hit them with his car.

James has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the complaint.