Man charged with assault, kidnapping of girlfriend

Nov. 12—A 30-year-old man acquitted in 2018 after he was accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend has now been charged with assault for allegedly hitting his current girlfriend with a metal pipe in the Punchbowl area.

Dustin Ferrentino Raymond, also known as Dustin I. Ferrentino-Raymond and Lustik, is scheduled to appear at his preliminary hearing Monday at Honolulu District Court on charges of two counts of second-degree assault and one count of kidnapping.

He was released from custody Wednesday after posting a $25, 000 aggregate bail bond, according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety website.

The alleged assault occurred Saturday at his apartment in the 400 block of Magellan Avenue.

In a criminal complaint, Honolulu police said Ferrentino Raymond struck his girlfriend, 28, on the top of her head and on her left hand with a 2-inch metal pipe. He also allegedly kicked her in the back and repeatedly slapped and punched her in the face.

The complaint alleged he also shattered her cellphone screen with the pipe and held his girlfriend against her will.

The next morning, the woman fled the apartment while Ferrentino Raymond was sleeping. Once outside, she asked a passerby to use that person's cellphone to call a taxi.

Court documents revealed the woman sustained a hematoma and 3-inch laceration to her head and was treated at The Queen's Medical Center for her injuries.

Police arrested Ferrentino Raymond on Tuesday at his apartment on suspicion of assault and kidnapping.

In 2018, Ferrentino Raymond was acquitted in a May 2017 assault case after a jury returned a not guilty verdict. In that case, prosecutors had accused him of pulling up next to his ex-girlfriend in a sport utility vehicle while she was driving in Kalihi Valley with a passenger and allegedly firing four shots at her with a revolver.

Other court documents show Ferrentino Raymond is scheduled to appear at trial later this month at Circuit Court on charges of abuse of a family or household member and second-degree terroristic threatening involving another individual. The alleged crimes occurred in January and April.

Ferrentino Raymond has a criminal record of two felony convictions for terroristic threatening.