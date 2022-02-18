Man charged with assault in Kure Beach stabbing

An assault happened at Kure Beach on Wednesday night with a suspect in custody.

A suspect is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a man was found stabbed at Kure Beach.

According to a news release from the Kure Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Hanby Avenue on Wednesday night, where a victim was located with a puncture wound to the chest area.

The person was treated by first responders and then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. As of Friday morning there is no word on the victim's status.

The suspect, Gladwyn Taft Russ IV, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is in New Hanover County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.

