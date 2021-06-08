Man charged with assault at local media outlet

Jun. 8—A Kalispell man accused of threatening a Daily Inter Lake employee with a tie rod while inside the newspaper building will remain in custody after a judge denied his attempt at freedom Friday morning in Flathead County District Court.

Tyler Craig Stone, 22, is charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon following the May 17 incident. He faces a maximum term of 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

According to charging documents, at about 9:23 a.m. Monday, May 17, another Inter Lake employee called 911 to report a disturbance at the newspaper building.

When a Kalispell police officer responded and spoke to the victim, he reported seeing a man, identified as Stone, acting oddly outside of the building. The victim asked the man if he had car problems. Stone then allegedly brandished a tie rod and ran after the victim, who ran into the interior of the building in an effort to escape.

The victim thought Stone was going to impale him with the tie rod and said he feared for his life. The investigating officer found a tie rod near an exit inside the building, according to the charging document.

Another Kalispell officer watched video surveillance and identified the man as Stone, who resided at a nearby motel. Stone was arrested soon after the alleged incident.

During Stone's bail modification hearing, his defense attorney, public defender Daniel Wood, asked District Judge Robert Allison to release Stone on his own recognizance.

"I don't believe he (Stone) would be a danger to the community," Wood said.

Wood said if Stone were released his mother said he may be able to get a job washing dishes at a restaurant in West Glacier where she worked. But neither Wood or Stone knew the name of the business.

Wood also said Stone would be able to live with his grandfather in Kalispell if released. He said Stone had no other felonies on his record.

Wood also said there was a "mental health element I'd like to see addressed."

Judge Allison asked Stone what he was going to do to address his mental-health issues, but Stone said he wasn't sure.

Flathead County Deputy Attorney Andrew Clegg said there may be an undiagnosed mental-health issue, but "we believe methamphetamine use was involved."

"He threw the tie rod at the victim and we'd like to see a more solid plan in regards to the mental-health treatment. We believe the bond is appropriate," Clegg said.

Stone is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24.

