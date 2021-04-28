Man charged with assault on New London police officer after alleged dragging with car

Apr. 27—NEW LONDON — Police have arrested a Willimantic man on multiple assault charges, and other charges, after he allegedly dragged an officer with his car, the New London Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Westomere Terrace and Montauk Avenue about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of suspicious activity involving two people in a vehicle, according to a news release. The nature of the suspicious activity is unclear.

The driver later was identified as Kyndrel Dawson, 25, and the passenger as Diamond English, 20. Police said English initially provided officers with a false name and birthday, due to a family violence protective order Dawson had violated.

When an officer tried to have Dawson leave the vehicle, Dawson accelerated and dragged the officer the length of Westomere Terrace onto Montauk Avenue, where the officer fell to the ground, police said. The officer was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening and subsequently released.

The vehicle description was broadcast to area departments, and a Groton Town police officer located the car. Police said Dawson fled on foot along Interstate 95 but later was apprehended.

Dawson, of 217 Windham Road, Willimantic, was charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and violation of a protective order.

English, of 3 Westomere Terrace, New London, was charged with criminal impersonation and interfering with police.

Dawson was being held on a $250,000 bond and English on a $25,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

e.moser@theday.com