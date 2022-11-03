Man charged with assault after massive police search

Nov. 3—SELINSGROVE — A 38-year-old Winfield man is in Snyder County Prison on assault charges following a large scale police search.

Shane M. Ewig is accused of assaulting Michelle Kline in a Selinsgrove borough apartment during an argument at about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 22, borough police officer Monty Anders said in court documents.

Ewig allegedly pushed Kline to the ground and kicked her in the chest before leaving the apartment with their 11-year-old son.

Anders said state police assisted in the search for Ewig and the child which escalated when the pair were not immediately found in the area near the apartment.

State police requested a helicopter and Snyder County Emergency Management Agency sent a drone out, court records said.

Also joining the search were police from Mifflinburg, Sunbury and Buffalo Valley Regional departments, as well as a search and rescue bloodhound.

Ewig and his son were located nearly three hours after the search began when authorities were able to track Ewig's cell phone to a specific area in Monroe Township and Kline provided police an address of a friend who lived in the area, court records said.

Police went to the residence and Ewig answered the door. He was taken into custody without incident and the child was returned to his mother, court records said.

Ewig is being held in jail in lieu of $10,000 cash on charges of misdemeanor assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10 before District Judge John H. Reed.

— MARCIA MOORE