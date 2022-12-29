Man charged with assault in Milford after allegedly throwing elderly woman to the ground in an attempt to steal her vehicle

A Bridgeport man was charged with assault after he allegedly threw an elderly woman to the ground on Wednesday night while attempting to steal her vehicle, according to the Milford Police Department.

Officers responded to Gulf Street near Dock Road around 8 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a woman being thrown from her vehicle. When police arrived, the suspect was attempting to leave the scene. He was arrested after a brief struggle with officers, police said.

The victim told police she was giving Mandel Givens, 41, of Bridgeport a ride when he allegedly attempted to take the car keys and grabbed the steering wheel. The two then pulled over and struggled for the keys. Givens then threw her to the ground, police said.

She called out for help and a group of witnesses tried to intervene and stop Givens from leaving the scene, according to police.

Givens is charged with robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, third-degree larceny, third-degree assault of an elderly person and interfering with an officer.

He was being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Thursday.