Man charged with assault on Montville police dog to get four years in prison

Nov. 1—A Norwalk man accused of aiming a stolen gun at a Montville police officer and assaulting the officer's K9 partner has apparently changed his mind about a four-year prison sentence.

Facing cruelty to animals, drunken driving and numerous gun-related charges, Presley Almanzar-Dejesus, 27, had previously rejected the court's offer to enter guilty pleas in exchange for a four-year prison stint. But Assistant State's Attorney Steve Carney on Wednesday said Almanzar-Dejesus, during his appearance Wednesday in New London Superior Court, has now agreed to that offer.

The court's offer, originally a three-year prison sentence, had increased after news of the death of Montville K9 Barrett, the German shepherd police said he assaulted while trying to make a getaway from a drunken driving crash. The dog was euthanized June 1, 2023, and Montville police contend the brain bleeds and seizures the dog suffered stemmed from injuries inflicted by Almanzar-Dejesus in December of 2021.

Barrett and Montville police officer Daniel Witts were investigating a car crash in Preston on the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, when Almanzar-Dejesus, the driver, pointed a gun at Witts and fled into the woods. After Barrett caught up with Almanzar-Dejesus and latched onto his leg, police said Almanzar-Dejesus punched Barrett in the head and gouged at his eyes. Police said Almanzar-Dejesus was in possession of two stolen handguns, a .38 Special handgun and a Glock 9 mm, along with a high capacity magazine.

Almanzar-Dejesus, who made a brief appearance in New London Superior Court on Wednesday, is due to come back to court on Nov. 20 to enter pleas and accept his sentence. Free on a promise to appear in court, Almanzar-Dejesus faces numerous charges that include two counts of theft of a firearm, three counts of criminal possession of a pistol, carrying a handgun without a permit, cruelty to animals and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It is unclear what charges Almanzar-Dejesus intends to plead to.

