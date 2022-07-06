Man charged with assault at Peach Music Festival

Jul. 6—A New York man is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison on charges he hit a woman's head off a rock Sunday at the Peach Music Festival, police said.

Theodore Henry Turner, 43, 33 Mechanic St., Fort Edward, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolman Christopher Gnall.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Gnall responded to a campsite in the woods and found Turner, who appeared intoxicated and had dried blood on one of his hands, acting belligerently with security.

Turner explained to police he and his girlfriend, Kimberly Okonski, had a fight and claimed she punched him in the face.

"So I reacted," Turner said, according to police.

Festival security relayed to Gnall that a witness, who did not wait for police to arrive, reported seeing Turner "actively smashing" Okonski's head off a rock, according to the complaint. Gnall later found a rock near the camp site covered in blood.

Okonski, who went to Geisinger Community Medical Center for treatment, first told investigators she was pushed then later said she had fallen. She was treated and released, according to a hospital official.

Turner remains jailed on $30,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled July 13.

