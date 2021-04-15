Man charged with assault in property dispute

Apr. 15—A property line dispute has left one local man facing a felony charge after he allegedly pointed a rifle at another man.

Kenneth Raymond Bunker, 87, of Kalispell, was charged with assault with a weapon after the April 10 incident near Lake Blaine in the Creston area.

Bunker was jailed April 10 and released April 13 on his own recognizance. Bunker will appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22 for arraignment.

According to the charging document, Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies responded on April 10 to a Morning Creek residence.

The victim told officers he had a survey completed on his property and determined the fence between his land and his neighbor's land was 40 feet inside his property line.

He then got on a skid steer to remove the fence when his neighbor, Bunker, came out and pointed a rifle at his chest. Bunker allegedly asked the victim "Do you want to die now or later?"

Deputies then spoke with Bunker and he reportedly acknowledged the confrontation.

Bunker allegedly admitted to bringing a gun with him to "rattle his cage a little bit." When asked if he pointed the rifle at the victim, Bunker allegedly said "Yeah, probably."

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or shindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.