Man charged with assault for punching pre-teen stranger in unprovoked Greenwich Village street attack

A 34-year-old man has been charged with assault for punching a pre-teen stranger in an unprovoked attack on a Greenwich Village street, cops said Wednesday.

Rodney Perry was also charged with resisting arrest and acting in a manner injurious to a child for the crazed clash on Washington St. near W. 11th St., cops said.

He is accused of storming up and shoving two girls, ages 11 and 12, before punching a second 12-year-old girl in the face about 5:10 pm. Monday, cops said.

The punched girl was with her mother when she was attacked, police sources said.

Perry didn’t know the girl or mother, police said. He ran off after the attack but cops nabbed him at Morton and Greenwich Sts.

The punched girl was treated at the scene for a minor injury to her eye, cops said. The two other girls did not need medical attention.

On July 2, cops in Manhattan arrested Perry on a misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching charges. He was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail but was released from jail after pleading guilty to the charges a week later, court records show.

Perry lives in Brooklyn. His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.