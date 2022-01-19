Man charged in assault at South Windsor banquet hall

Jan. 19—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say they arrested an East Hartford man who they say repeatedly punched an individual in the face in November, knocking out several teeth.

Police arrested Antonio Enriquez De La Rosa, 28, of East Hartford on an active warrant stemming from the Nov. 27 incident at Maneeley's Banquet and Catering on Rye Street, where police say he caused the victim to lose at least eight teeth after punching him in the face several times.

De La Rosa was charged with second-degree assault after he turned himself in to South Windsor Police Tuesday. He was held on $50,000 bond and was to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.

— Joseph Villanova

