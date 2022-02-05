Man charged with assault, stealing truck with dog inside in Groton

Feb. 4—GROTON — Groton Town police have arrested a 30-year-old Lisbon man in connection with an alleged assault and vehicle theft Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center.

The 67-year-old victim contacted police at 6:25 p.m. to report he was assaulted and had his truck stolen with his dog still inside. The incident occurred at Groton Square Shopping Center at 220 Route 12 while the man was returning to his vehicle from a business, police said in a statement.

The man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and was treated at the scene.

The suspect, later identified as Michael A. Boden of 329 River Road in Lisbon, struck another vehicle as he fled the parking lot area and headed north on Route 12. Town police notified surrounding agencies of the incident and about 6:54 p.m. Norwich police found the vehicle after it struck a telephone pole on Route 12 in Norwich and located Boden near the crash site. The victim's dog was found in the vehicle with minor injuries resulting from the crash. The dog and victim later were reunited.

Boden is charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree assault of an elderly person, second-degree criminal trover, second-degree breach of peace and cruelty to animals. He was held in lieu of a $75,000 bond and arraigned Friday in Norwich Superior Court. He has several pending criminal cases that include larceny and assault charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other criminal activity are encouraged to contact Groton Town police at (860) 441-6712.