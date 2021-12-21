Man charged with assault, strangulation after police investigation

Dec. 21—A Richmond man was arrested on assault and strangulation charges after an investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

Joshua K. Simpson, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.

On the above date, an officer with the Richmond Police Department responded to a residence in response to a domestic dispute. According to an arrest citation, the officer made contact with Simpson, who announced that he was going to leave for a few hours. The officer noticed a woman Simpson had been with was crying and visibly shaken. Simpson departed the residence and the officer spoke to the woman and advised her how to get an order of protection before departing.

Hours later, the officer was dispatched back to the residence and found Simpson packing up his belongings outside. The citation states he was not causing any disturbance upon the officers arrival on the scene and left after about 10 minutes.

After Simpson left, the officer once again spoke to the woman from before, who showed the officer a video that allegedly depicted Simpson lighting a large role of paper towels on fire and saying "I could drop this and light this whole house on fire." This alleged incident occurred on Dec. 13. The woman told the officer she wanted to enact an order of protection, and she departed with the officer to the police department to fill out the paperwork for the order.

While at the RPD, the woman recounted an alleged incident with Simpson to the officer. She said Simpson threw her onto a bed and placed his right hand on her neck and began choking the woman. The citation recounts she said she couldn't breathe. This lasted around 10 seconds. She managed to push Simpson off of her, scratching his neck in the process.

The woman fled out of the bedroom and downstairs, Simpson allegedly followed and threw an elliptical machine at her in the process. It hit the her in the chin and lower area of her right leg. The officer observed bruising on the woman.

According to police documents, the victim told the officer she and Simpson argued for several hours before Simpson allegedly threw the woman down on the floor and wrapped a blanket around her head, which constricted her vision. This lasted for several seconds before the woman managed to break free again.

After taking the statement, the officer escorted the woman back to the apartment and made contact with Simpson again. According to the citation, Simpson claimed he did not do anything the woman had accused him of, and alleged she was off her bipolar medication. The woman had made no prior indication of being bipolar and the officer did not see any signs to corroborate the diagnosis. Simpson was placed under arrest and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Lloyd Craycraft, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with theft by unlawful taking, menacing, public alcohol intoxication, and possession of burglary tools.

—Michael Fields Jr., Indiana, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

—Donte Gibson, Ohio, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

—Jarrett J. Howard, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, receiving a stolen handgun, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and trafficking in marijuana.

—Alonzo Miller, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Travis Ray, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.