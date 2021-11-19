Man charged with assault in Thursday shooting
Nov. 19—An Owensboro man was charged with felony assault Thursday after allegedly shooting a man on West Clinton Place.
OPD reports say officers were called to the 2100 block of Clinton Place West to a shooting call and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Reports say the man was transferred to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of apparent nonlife-threatening injuries.
Reports say officers located Charles R. Jean, 42, of the 200 block of East 24th Street. Jean was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.