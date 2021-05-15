Man charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment after allegedly keeping woman trapped in vehicle during altercation

May 15—Tony Snapp, 53, Georgetown, was arrested by Richmond police on Wednesday and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault with no visible injury and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

According to a citation, an officer responded in reference to a male and female in a physical altercation in the parking lot. The witness told police Snapp was attempting to force the victim into a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Snapp and the victim in the parking lot.

Upon investigation, it was determined Snapp and the victim were in an active relationship and living together, currently living in their vehicle. The victim said Snapp and her were in a verbal altercation when they arrived at Planet Fitness.

The victim allegedly said she wanted to end the relationship and leave Snapp. She said she had her items in bags and attempted to exit the vehicle when Snapp came around and allegedly forced her and shoed her back into the vehicle, not allowing her to leave.

The citation states, a witness allegedly saw the incident and called 911. The officer reviewed surveillance footage which showed Snapp exiting the vehicle and making his way to the passenger side, where the victim was leaving. Snapp was seen forced the victim back into the vehicle's passenger seat. The victim and Snapp can be seen on surveillance in a physical altercation where the victim is attempting to get away from Snapp; however, ultimately, Snapp could restrain and fight her back into the vehicle. The victim was able to escape after several witnesses came outside due to the physical altercation.

According to the citation, the victim didn't have any physical injuries and did not wish to file for an EPO at the time. Nevertheless, Snapp was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests:

—Christian Knuckles, 19, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (anabolic steroid).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.