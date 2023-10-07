Man charged with assault, warrant issued

Oct. 7—An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a man who allegedly assaulted his father at the father's residence.

Francisco Javier Herrera Jr., 42, was charged Wednesday in Pontotoc County District Court with felony aggravated assault and battery.

The reported assault happened Sept. 20 at a residence in the 800 block of E. Corona St.

According to a report, Ada Police Officer Luis Monjaraz-Rosario responded to the residence and spoke with Herrera's father.

"Upon arrival, I observed a male who was sitting in a wheelchair, who stated he can only move the left side of his body due to a stroke he had," Monjaraz said in the report.

The man told Monjaraz that he was on the couch sleeping when his son walked in and sat next to him.

"(The father) stated that when he opened his eyes, he asked (his son), 'What is wrong?'" Monjaraz said.

Herrera Jr. then reportedly began speaking about his mother who had passed away a few years previous.

"(The father said Herrera Jr.) then started choking him and putting his forearm across his neck and pushed him against the couch," Monjaraz said. "(The father said Herrera Jr.) then used his left hand and pushed his fingers into his mouth to force it open, grabbed the lower part of his jaw, and pushed down, which caused (the father) to bleed. (The father) stated while (Herrera Jr.) was choking him, (Herrera Jr.) stated, 'I'm taking the demon out of you.'"

Herrera Jr. then reportedly left the scene.

"(The father) stated that he could not breathe and felt that (his son) was going to kill him," Monjaraz said. "(The father) also stated that (his son's) eyes were 'wide open' and he could tell that (his son) was drugged out. (He) stated that (his son) is always violent and that while (Herrera Jr.) was in prison, (Herrera Jr.) told him he was going to kill him."

Monjaraz said he observed a cut on the father's lip and redness on the left side of his chest.

Herrera Jr. was one of two people convicted in the 2008 beating death of Eduardo Martinez Negrete, 36, which occurred in the 500 block of E. 15th St.

Herrera Jr. later entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but 15 years suspended, and was given credit for time served.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.