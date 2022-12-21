Man charged in assault on woman, threatening fetus

Dec. 21—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man has been charged with assault of a pregnant woman and battery to the fetus.

Davidson County warrants indicated that Ismael de Paz Alvarez, 27, was charged with an assault that happened Dec. 16. The case was investigated by the Thomasville Police Department.

Alvarez was charged with one count each of assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, battery of a fetus and possession of methamphetamine, according to warrants.

The warrants indicate that Alvarez pointed a gun at the fetus and assaulted the mother. Alvarez is charged with hitting the woman with a handgun.

Alvarez was in custody as of Tuesday at the Davidson County Jail in Lexington, according to jail records. Alvarez was detained on a domestic hold, according to the warrants.

Further details weren't available as of Tuesday afternoon.