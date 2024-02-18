Man charged for assaulting another man with knife in Whitehall, police say

A man was arrested Saturday evening for assaulting another man with a knife in Whitehall.

Whitehall Borough Police Chief Jason Gagorik said officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of Parkline Drive around 6 p.m. for the reported assault.

The officers found a 46-year-old man with “multiple slash wounds from a knife.” He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his current condition.

Police immediately took Nathaniel Jenkins Jr., 21, into custody without incident. Police say Jenkins Jr. and the victim know each other.

Jenkins Jr. is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal attempted homicide.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting a court hearing and was denied bond.

Police say this assault posed no threat to the public.

