Man charged with assaulting Columbia officer on Thanksgiving, police say

A Columbia police officer was randomly assaulted in the 4600 block of Devine Street Thursday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Stanley J. Howell, is accused of throwing a plastic water bottle at the officer’s marked patrol car while stopped at a traffic light around 11 a.m., police said.

The officer got out of the car, believing the suspect needed help. Then Howell began assaulting him, police said. In response, the officer used his taser.

A body-warn camera shows that while being interviewed about the incident, Howell admitted to his actions.

“Man you know it’s Thanksgiving. (expletive) it man, I just feel like since I ain’t got no one to spend it with I might as well, (expletive) just take it out on y’all,” Howell said on camera.

Howell was treated on the scene by emergency medical services before being taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He is charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and public disorderly conduct.