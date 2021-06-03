Man charged with assaulting first responder

Jun. 3—SOMERSET — A Berlin Borough man was charged with assault, accused of biting a first responder after he recovered from a drug overdose in a hotel room on Sunday, authorities said.

Somerset Borough police charged Eric Kevin Sechler, 36, of the 800 block of Wambaugh Hollow Road, in Berlin, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, police are called to the Knights Inn on Tollgate Road for an unconscious person.

Police found Sechler on the floor inside a hotel room and gave him two doses of the Narcan nasal spray to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose, they said.

When Somerset EMS arrived to place Sechler in an ambulance, he began fight and allegedly bit one person in the left arm, the complaint said.

Sechler was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.