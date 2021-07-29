Man charged with assaulting Mankato bartender

Jul. 29—MANKATO — A patron allegedly threw a bottle at a bartender in downtown Mankato last month, sending the employee to the hospital.

Damian Alfonso Harroun Carrera, 21, of St. Joseph, was charged with felony assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, disruptive intoxication and giving a false name to police.

Harroun Carrera allegedly threw a glass bottle at a bartender as he was being kicked out of Rounders the early morning of June 6.

The bartender went to an emergency room. He had a broken nose, needed stitches in an eyebrow and had bruising around an eye that was almost swollen shut, according to a court complaint.

Another Rounders employee told police Harroun Carrera hit him in the head as he resisted being escorted out of the bar.