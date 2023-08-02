Man charged with assaulting Montville police dog rejects plea bargain of 4 years in prison

Aug. 1—MONTVILLE — A Norwalk man arrested on gun and animal abuse charges after police say he assaulted a Montville police dog in 2021 has rejected an offer to plead guilty and spend four years in prison.

Presley Almanzar-Dejesus, 27, had been ready in June to start a three-year prison sentence in exchange for guilty pleas on certain charges as part of a plea agreement. The court had added a year to the proposed sentence in light of the recent death of K9 Barrett.

Almanzar-Dejesus rejected the new offer on Tuesday.

Barrett was euthanized on June 1, 2023, after suffering from brain bleeds and seizures that police say are connected to a Dec. 11, 2021, assault by Almanzar-Dejesus. On that date, Barrett and his partner, Montville Police Officer Daniel Witts, were investigating a car crash in which Almanzar-Dejesus had pointed a gun at Witts and ran into the woods. Barrett, a German shepherd, had chased Almanzar-Dejesus into the woods and latched onto his leg when police said Almanzar-Dejesus punched Barrett in the head and gouged at his eyes.

Almanzar-Dejesus is charged with assault on a police officer, cruelty to animals, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, attempted first-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The case was added to the trial list after a warning to Almanzar-Dejesus from New London Superior Court Judge Hillary Strackbein that he faces the possibility of more that 60 years in prison if convicted on all charges. A trial date has not been set.