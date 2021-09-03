Man charged with assaulting officer at jail

Sep. 2—TUPELO — Lee County deputies were forced to Tase an unruly man who caused a disturbance at the county jail Thursday morning.

Law enforcement officials say Christopher Thomas, 47, walked into the lobby of the Lee County Sheriff's Office around 10 a.m. on Sept. 2 and was acting acting strangely and belligerent. When the uniformed deputy in the lobby tried to help Thomas, he became more agitated.

A second deputy contacted Thomas' family and arranged for a family member to come and pick him up. Before they could arrive, Thomas began blocking the lobby door and refused to step aside.

Deputies told Thomas he needed to go outside to wait for his ride. He started toward the door, then turned toward the deputies and charged then with a clenched fist.

One deputy deployed his Taser, which initially knocked Thomas to the ground. Thomas quickly got up and tackled a deputy, taking him to the ground. Two additional deputies arrived and subdued Thomas.

Officials say the suspect was possibly under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine.

He has been charged with simple assault on an officer (a felony) and disorderly conduct. He has not had an initial court appearance.

