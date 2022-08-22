Man charged with assaulting pedestrians in Lebanon

Aug. 22—LEBANON — A Massachusetts man allegedly sprayed anti-bear spray on four pedestrians walking along Plainfield Road on Friday evening, Lebanon police said.

Police said John Cahill, 41, of Greenfield, Massachusets, had confronted the pedestrians who were crossing the road as he was exiting Interstate 89. The four continued on Plainfield Road, the commercial strip of Lebanon, toward the 110 Grill as Cahill left his car unattended on the road and followed them on foot.

"When Cahill approached, he sprayed bear spray at the pedestrians, which also affected nearby patrons on the front patio of the restaurant," police said in a news release.

He then returned to his vehicle, pulled into a parking lot, went to the patio area and allegedly threatened patrons there and challenged them to a fight.

The four pedestrians and several bystanders experienced symptoms from exposure to the bear spray, police said.

Police charged Cahill with six counts of simple assault and criminal threatening, which are Class A misdemeanors, driving while impaired, and four counts of disorderly conduct.

He was held over the weekend at the Grafton County jail and was scheduled for arraignment on Monday in Lebanon District Court.