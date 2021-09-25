Man charged with assaulting rail conductor who asked him to 'put a mask on'

A man who allegedly attacked a train conductor after he was asked to "put a mask on" was arrested and taken into custody, police in Massachusetts said Friday.

Daniel Libby, 40, was charged with assault and battery on a public official, the Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority (MBTA) Transit Police said in a news release.

After officers arrived at the Braintree MBTA Commuter Rail Station at around 5:20 p.m Wednesday evening, the release said that the conductor told them he had asked Libby to put on his face mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and comply with transportation rules.

The conductor told them that "Libby responded with several expletives and refused to place a mask on," the release said. "It was then alleged Libby shoved the victim and used his shoulder to force his way into the train."

Face coverings are required while on board vehicles, in stations and facilities, on platforms and bus stops, and anywhere within the MBTA system for all riders, including those who have been fully vaccinated, according to the MBTA's website.

It added that Libby, of Middleborough, Mass. "refused to cooperate" when officers told him to get off the train and give them his name after they told him the victim wished to pursue assault charges."

"Libby refused to cooperate with the officers and would not comply with any requests," it said.

He was then taken into custody for assault and battery on a public official.

MBTA Transit Police did not release any information on Libby's bail or when he might appear in court.