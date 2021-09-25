Man charged with assaulting rail conductor who asked him to 'put a mask on'

Chantal Da Silva and Joe Studley
·1 min read

A man who allegedly attacked a train conductor after he was asked to "put a mask on" was arrested and taken into custody, police in Massachusetts said Friday.

Daniel Libby, 40, was charged with assault and battery on a public official, the Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority (MBTA) Transit Police said in a news release.

After officers arrived at the Braintree MBTA Commuter Rail Station at around 5:20 p.m Wednesday evening, the release said that the conductor told them he had asked Libby to put on his face mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and comply with transportation rules.

The conductor told them that "Libby responded with several expletives and refused to place a mask on," the release said. "It was then alleged Libby shoved the victim and used his shoulder to force his way into the train."

Face coverings are required while on board vehicles, in stations and facilities, on platforms and bus stops, and anywhere within the MBTA system for all riders, including those who have been fully vaccinated, according to the MBTA's website.

It added that Libby, of Middleborough, Mass. "refused to cooperate" when officers told him to get off the train and give them his name after they told him the victim wished to pursue assault charges."

"Libby refused to cooperate with the officers and would not comply with any requests," it said.

He was then taken into custody for assault and battery on a public official.

MBTA Transit Police did not release any information on Libby's bail or when he might appear in court.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Marriage for all'? Swiss voters to decide same-sex marriage

    Voters in Switzerland will decide Sunday whether to allow same-sex marriages in the rich Alpine country, one of the few in Western Europe where gay and lesbian couples do not already have the right to wed. Switzerland has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007. The Swiss government, which has endorsed the “Marriage for All” referendum, says passage would put same-sex partners on equal legal footing with heterosexual couples by allowing them to adopt children together and to sponsor a spouse for citizenship.

  • CCISD temporary mask mandate to end Friday

    CCISD temporary mask mandate to end Friday

  • 'Two Michaels' freed hours after Huawei CFO's release

    Two Canadians who had been arrested on spying charges in China have been released from jail. That comes just hours after news became public that Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her. Meng spoke outside a Vancouver courtroom shortly before flying home to China. "Over the past three years, my life has been turned upside down.""But I believe every cloud has a silver lining."Beijing has repeatedly denied the two cases were linked, though Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of engaging in 'hostage diplomacy'. Businessman Michael Spavor and diplomat Michael Kovrig were arrested shortly after Meng was in 2018.They were held in Chinese jails for more than a thousand days. In August, Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison. But on Friday Trudeau confirmed the pair's release by Beijing, though it was unclear whether a bilateral deal had been struck."The aircraft carrying Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor left Chinese airspace and they're on their way home.""These two men have gone through an unbelievably difficult ordeal. For the past thousand days, they have shown strength, perseverance, resilience and grace, and we are all inspired by that."The years-long extradition saga has been a source of increasing tension in Sino-U.S. relations.Meng was arrested on bank and wire fraud charges and placed on house arrest in Vancouver, where she had been fighting extradition to the U.S. ever since. Chinese officials had signalled that Meng's case needed to be dropped to help end a diplomatic stalemate. On Friday, Reuters exclusively learned that Washington had reached a deferred prosecution agreement with Meng - effective until 2022.The charges will then be dropped as long as she doesn't break the law. But Friday's deal only pertains to Meng.The Department of Justice said it will continue to prepare for trial against Huawei.A spokeswoman for Huawei declined to comment, while China's Foreign Ministry could not be reached for one.

  • Exclusive-Under U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela strike oil export deal - sources

    Venezuela has agreed to a key contract to swap its heavy oil for Iranian condensate that it can use to improve the quality of its tar-like crude, with the first cargoes due this week, five people close to the deal said. As the South American country seeks to boost its flagging oil exports in the face of U.S. sanctions, according to the sources, the deal between state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) deepens the cooperation between two of Washington's foes. The oil ministries of Venezuela and Iran, and state-run PDVSA and NIOC did not reply to requests for comment.

  • Gabby Petito news - latest: Search for Brian Laundrie to resume Saturday in ‘areas of more likelihood’

    Follow the latest developments

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert improperly used campaign funds for rent, utilities

    The campaign was reimbursed for the $6,000 in prohibited "personal use" expenditures after Boebert "self-reported the error," her spokesman said.

  • Prince Andrew accepts US service of sexual assault case lawsuit

    Virginia Giuffre accuses Duke of York of forcing her to have sex with him in lawsuit

  • Body identified as missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day

    Jelani Day's body was found in the Illinois River, authorities said. The cause of the 25-year-old student's death has not yet been determined.

  • A woman was charged with arson in connection to a California wildfire that has burned 10,000 acres. Officials say she walked out of the brush with a lighter.

    Officials believe the 30-year-old woman could be a serial arsonist and are investigating her connections to other fires in the state.

  • Chipotle customer pulls gun after being told location was closing early, police say

    “Somebody better give me my food,” the armed customer said as an employee completed the order, Philadelphia police said.

  • Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

    The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, was charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him Thursday in Florida swampland. A federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming alleges Brian Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone's personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. FBI spokeswoman Courtney Bernal declined to reveal the nature of the charges made to the debit card.

  • Tough-on-Crime Republican DA Charged With Ambushing, Raping Woman

    Facebook/JeffThomasforDAA Republican district attorney in Pennsylvania who styled himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor—while refusing to pursue charges against anyone cited for disregarding state mask mandates—now stands accused of violently raping a female acquaintance in her own home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Somerset County DA Jeffrey Lynn Thomas, 36, allegedly attacked the unidentified woman on Sept. 18, having first contacted her on Snapchat to say he’d be coming over in a f

  • Gabby Petito's Inner Circle Shares Insight Into Alleged "Toxic" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

    After Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming, people close to her and Brian Laundrie alleged their relationship had many ups and downs. "They always had some drama," one friend told People.

  • S.C. dad won’t face charges for accidentally leaving twin sons in car

    South Carolina investigators have decided not to file charges against the father of 20-month-old twin boys, Brycen and Brayden McDaniel, […] The post S.C. dad won’t face charges for accidentally leaving twin sons in car appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man arrested in Miami mass shooting that left 3 dead and 20 injured

    Davonte Barnes, 22, of Miami Gardens, was booked late Thursday on three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.

  • Priest Arrested After Using Parish Money to Fund Gay Sex Parties

    A Catholic priest and his roommate are in some major hot water...

  • Parents say toddler was sexually assaulted by another child on Disney cruise, sue for $20M

    A Vermont family who says their 3-year-old daughter was molested by another child while attending the youth club aboard a Disney Cruise last year is suing the cruise line for $20 million, according to the suit filed Friday in the federal court in Orlando.

  • Tennessee teen allegedly shot mother in head for confiscating his cellphone

    A Tennessee teen accused of shooting his sleeping mother in the head allegedly fired off the fatal shot because she confiscated his cellphone. Shawn Willis has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, Sandy Willis. According to authorities, he was only 17 years old when he crept into his mother’s bedroom inside their Rocky Top home and then used a ...

  • A Minnesota father says his son is ‘evil’ but didn’t realize there were bodies in car he helped hide

    Some fathers help their sons learn how to tie a tie, to throw a ball, or how to shave. Darren […] The post A Minnesota father says his son is ‘evil’ but didn’t realize there were bodies in car he helped hide appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Arrest warrant alleges Brian Laundrie spent $1,000 on an 'unauthorized' Capital One debit card following Gabby Petito's death

    Suffolk County Police Department records obtained by Insider showed that Gabby Petito banked with Capital One.