Man charged with assaulting Saltillo officer

Apr. 25—SALTILLO — A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly hit a Saltillo police officer with his car Friday.

Police Chief Daniel McKinney said officers encountered Bradley Brents, 22, on April 22. During that confrontation Brent's reported struck an officer with his vehicle. Brents was promptly taken into custody. The officer sustained minor injuries and was later treated by medical personnel and released.

Brents is charged with simple assault on a police officer (a felony), possession of a controlled substance and many other misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence.

During his initial appearance Monday, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set his bond at a total of $10,800.

