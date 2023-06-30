Man charged with assaulting Sheriff's deputies enters guilty plea

Jun. 29—A man who was charged with assaulting Sheriff's deputies in 2022 — while he was having a panic attack, police said at the time — entered a guilty plea to two assault counts Tuesday.

The man, Eliseo Escano, was arrested in November.

Lindsay Barnhart, spokesperson for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Escano was previously charged with two counts of second-degree assault of law enforcement officer and one count each of resisting and interfering with arrest, the News-Post previously reported.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith confirmed in a phone interview that Escano's other charges were nolle prossed, which means they were dropped or dismissed.

Sentencing was deferred to August 9 to accommodate a pre-sentencing investigation into the "underlying cause" of the incident, according to Escano's attorney, Mike Stark of the law firm, Jezic & Moyse.

On Nov. 6, 2022 Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of Ladd Circle in Frederick for an individual who had consumed cannabis and alcohol, The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post in November.

Escano "became combative" when responders from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services tried to treat him, the office wrote.

Escano then pushed his father, and "turned toward his pregnant wife and started toward her in an aggressive manner," the post said.

At that point, the Sheriff's deputies deployed tasers.

The deputies were injured in a physical struggle as they handcuffed Escano, who was then sedated and then transported, according to the post.

After leaving the hospital, he went to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center but was released on his own recognizance, according to the post.