Man charged with assaulting sheriff's deputies

Nov. 7—A Frederick man was charged Sunday with assaulting two sheriff's deputies who were trying to help him while he had a panic attack, police said.

Eliseo Escano, 27, was charged with two counts each of second-degree assault of law enforcement and second-degree assault, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Escano was also charged with resisting and interfering with arrest.

There was no attorney listed for Escano in online court records as of Monday afternoon.

According to the release, two deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 7100 block of Ladd Circle around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to help the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services with a man who smoked marijuana and drank alcohol, and was having a panic attack. Ladd Circle is near New Design Road and Crestwood Boulevard.

While first responders tried to treat Escano, he became combative, the release said. He pushed his father to the floor and approached his pregnant wife in an "aggressive manner," the release said.

The two deputies simultaneously used a stun gun to try to subdue Escano, but the stun guns had no effect on him, the release said. One deputy tackled Escano.

While the deputies tried to handcuff Escano, they were injured in the struggle, the release said.

Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said in an interview Monday that he could not provide details of the deputies' injuries.

With the help of emergency medical services personnel, Escano was eventually handcuffed and put in an ambulance, the release said.

However, Escano continued to struggle in the ambulance and tried breaking his handcuffs, the release said. EMS personnel sedated Escano and took him to the hospital for evaluation.

After he was released from the hospital, Escano was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, the release said.

Online court records show that Escano was released Monday on the condition that he return for his next court date.

