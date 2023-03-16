Man charged with assaulting sheriff's deputies

Mar. 16—Daviess County sheriff's deputies charged a man with assaulting them and attempting to strangle a deputy Tuesday, in an incident on St. Anthony Road.

Sheriff's office reports say deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Saint Anthony Road at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a man — identified as Robbie L. McClure, 28, no address listed — trespassing and refusing to leave. Reports say the man was in a bathroom and refused to come out.

McClure had previously lived at the home but had moved out in the previous week, reports say.

Reports say deputies tried to escort McClure from the home, and he resisted and fought with deputies.

When deputies tried to use their tasers, McClure attempted to disarm them, reports say.

Deputies struck McClure in the legs with batons, but McClure grabbed one of the deputies by the neck and attempted to strangle him, reports say, before he was brought under control and taken to Owensboro Health for evaluation, then taken to jail.

McClure was charged with first-degree strangulation, two counts of attempting to disarm a police officer, three counts of third-degree assault (police or probation officer), resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief. McClure was being held Wednesday in the detention center.