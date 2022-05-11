Man charged with assaulting woman

May 11—A 34-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Tuesday morning when police found a woman with a black eye after responding to a 911 hang-up call.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received an incomplete 911 call one minute after midnight Tuesday from a home in the 4300 block of East 50th Street. When they arrived, a woman at the residence told officers she and Daniel Gene Keen had been drinking and Keen started throwing her around when she announced she was leaving.

The woman's left eye was black and blue and swollen shut and when asked who had assaulted her, she said "I didn't do this to myself and there was only one other person with me" several times. She also had a small round abrasion on her cheek, the report stated.

According to the report, Keen denied striking the woman, but officers found a set of brass knuckles in his left pocket they believe caused the round abrasion.

Keen was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Ector County jail. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained jailed on a $40,000 surety bond.